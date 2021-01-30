Man shot and killed during argument in south St. Louis

The victim was identified as 31-year-old Blaine Buchannan

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed during an argument early Saturday morning in St. Louis' Dutchtown neighborhood, police say.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded just before 4 a.m. to a shooting on the 4700 block of S. Grand Boulevard -- the same block where Buchannan lived, according to a police report. Police found him with a gunshot wound to the torso. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died.

Police said Buchannan had been arguing with the suspect, a 32-year-old man. It escalated into a fight and a shot was fired, striking Buchannan.

The suspect was taken into custody. A department's Homicide Division is leading an investigation.