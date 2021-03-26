St. Louis City Justice Center corrections officer charged in jail assault

Court documents accuse the officer of opening a cell door to allow two detainees to enter and attack another detainee, whose injuries went untreated for days

ST. LOUIS — Charges filed on Friday accuse a St. Louis City Justice Center corrections officer of being involved in the assault of a detainee by opening a cell door for attackers to get to their victim.

Demeria Thomas, 38, is charged with third-degree assault in the attack, which occurred on March 22.

The probable cause statement says that video surveillance shows how Thomas spoke with two detainees, Kevin Jerome Moore and Antonio L. Holt, before they approached the victim's cell door. It states that Holt signaled Thomas, who opened the cell door and then did not intervene as the two attackers beat their victim for three to four minutes.

Moore and Holt are also charged with third-degree assault in the incident.

The court documents state that Thomas watched the cell and the assault, prevented other inmates from approaching the cell and eventually walked to the cell to tell Holt and Moore to leave before closing the cell door.

The charging documents say that Thomas did not seek medical attention for the victim, whose injuries were "discovered" two days later. The victim was then taken to a hospital for a suspected concussion and broken jaw.

Thomas is being held at the St. Louis City Justice Center without bond.

When asked for comment, a spokesperson for the city relayed a statement attributed to public safety director Jimmie Edwards: "As soon as the corrections divisions was made aware, we immediately contacted the police department to begin an independent investigation, and that's exactly what happened."

The spokesperson added that the corrections division would be working with the personnel department to have Thomas placed on "forced leave."