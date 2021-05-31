Man shoots, kills neighbor's ex-boyfriend who was trying to break into her apartment, police say

Police said a man was trying to force his way into the apartment of his ex-girlfriend when she started screaming. That's when a neighbor jumped in to help

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was shot and killed while trying to force his way into his ex-girlfriend's apartment Monday afternoon, police said.

Police said 27-year-old Alex Mitchell was shot and killed in Oakville, Missouri, at around 2 a.m. His shooter is cooperating with police and has not been charged with a crime.

Police said a man heard screaming coming from his neighbor's apartment early Monday morning. They said the man grabbed his gun and ran over to her apartment to help. During the incident, he shot Mitchell.

Police attempted to administer aid on Mitchell when they arrived, but he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at an area hospital.