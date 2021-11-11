Man killed in St. Louis County hit-and-run

The victim's identity has not been released

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in north St. Louis County Wednesday night.

St. Louis County police were called at around 6:30 p.m. to the 11800 block of West Florissant Avenue for a report of a person being struck. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police have not released his identity.

Investigators said the victim was walking westbound across the road when a dark-colored SUV hit him. The driver of the SUV left the scene and continued northbound on West Florissant Avenue before turning onto New Halls Ferry Road.