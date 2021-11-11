Man killed in St. Louis County hit-and-run

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in north St. Louis County Wednesday night.
St. Louis County police were called at around 6:30 p.m. to the 11800 block of West Florissant Avenue for a report of a person being struck. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries.
He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police have not released his identity.
Investigators said the victim was walking westbound across the road when a dark-colored SUV hit him. The driver of the SUV left the scene and continued northbound on West Florissant Avenue before turning onto New Halls Ferry Road.
Anyone with information about this incident should call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).