St. Louis County police looking for vehicle involved in fatal shooting

Marshall Frenchie, 29, was shot and killed at a Sonic in north county last month

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a car that they believe was involved in a deadly shooting last month.

On April 14 just before 9 p.m., St. Louis County police responded to a shooting call at a Sonic on Lucas and Hunt Road. When officers arrived, they found a man in the driver’s seat of a car suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was later identified as 29-year-old Marshall Frenchie.

On Wednesday, police released photos of a gray Toyota Camry with dark tinted windows that may have been involved in the shooting.

The vehicle had an unknown Missouri temporary plate on the back, and it had no plate in the front. Police said the Camry has visible damage to the lower trim on the front passenger side.

The vehicle was last seen fleeing southbound on Lucas and Hunt after the shooting.

Police said there were several vehicles in the drive-thru line at the time of the incident and are urging any potential witnesses to contact the department at 314-615-5400.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) to remain anonymous.

