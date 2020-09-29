Man facing charges in Spanish Lake murder

Kameron Dozier, 25, is facing a charge of second-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. — A man is facing charges in connection with the murder of another man in Spanish Lake.

According to the St. Louis County Police Department, officers responded to the 11100 block of Suntree Drive around 7:30 p.m. for a disturbance, which ended up being a homicide. A man was found shot to death in a courtyard near the rear of an apartment in the complex.

Kameron Dozier, 25, is facing a charge of second-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action.

According to the probable cause statement, Dozier and the victim got into a verbal argument, which escalated into a physical fight outside Dozier’s apartment.

Dozier told police he went inside his apartment, grabbed his gun and waited at his door. He said the victim grabbed a small BBQ pit and walked toward his patio door and that’s when he shot him three times, killing him.

Police said, prior to the shooting, Dozier did not call the police nor did he close his door and has been identified as the perpetrator of this offense.

Police said all three shell casings were found outside the apartment. The victim was not armed with a knife or gun and did not enter Dozier’s apartment, police said.

The victim has not been identified.

Dozier is being held on a $150,000 cash-only bond.