St. Louis County police release dashcam video of January chase that led to shooting of officers

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department released video from an ongoing investigation into the chase and shooting that left two St. Louis Metropolitan Police Officers shot and injured on Jan. 26.

The St. Louis County Police Department is handling the investigation into the incident and released what it called a "Critical Incident Briefing" which they said would provide more information about the ongoing investigation. The edited footage, posted to the department's YouTube channel, provides a police narrative of the incident, audio from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department police radio and dashcam video of the car chase and foot pursuit.

5 On Your Side submitted a Sunshine Request to review the full, unedited video.

The briefing shows the four-plus minute chase of a Toyota 4-Runner that was wanted in connection with a homicide. The video shows the 4-Runner speeding, sometimes in the opposite direction of traffic, before crashing near the intersection of West Florissant Avenue and Lang Drive.

The dashcam footage shows four people get out of the 4-Runner, one of whom drops a handgun before picking it back up and running off. A shotgun is also seen falling out of the car.

The officers and suspects run around a house and out of view of the dashcam. While out of view, gunshots can be heard.

In the briefing, Lt. Colonel Stephen Sack said Hopson fired the handgun at officers until it was empty. He said the three police officers fired a total of 34 shots at the suspect.

In the Critical Incident Briefing, Lt. Colonel Stephen Sack said body cameras worn by the officers were not recording at the time of the incident.

"Per our General Order, to maintain transparency and accountability to the public, it is the goal of this Department to release any existing relevant body worn and/or dash camera footage, as determined by the Chief of Police, within 45 days following a critical incident that involves St. Louis County Police Officers," a press release from the St. Louis County Police Department said. "A critical incident is defined as any incident where an officer uses deadly force directed at another person, by firearm discharge or by means other than discharging a firearm, where serious physical injury or death may have occurred.

"While this incident did occur after the approval and within the parameters of the General Order, the release of the video was delayed due to one suspect remaining at large until recently."

The final suspect wanted in connection with the incident was charged on Thursday and arrested in Las Vegas a day later.

The video may be viewed on the St. Louis County Police Department's YouTube page.

Editor's note: The contents of the above video may be upsetting. Viewer discretion is advised.