St. Louis County police seek pair who helped themselves to shaved ice during business break-in

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police are looking for two thieves who treated themselves to some shaved ice after breaking into a business last week.
The break-in happened at about 3:40 Friday morning at Aloha Mini Golf & Shave Ice, located on Big Bend Road in Valley Park. Photos shared by the St. Louis County Police Department showed a man and woman using their phones for light in the dark business while one of them holds two shaved ices.
"After breaking into the business, the ice-cold bandits made themselves not just one but two shaved ices while inside and also caused nearly $1500 in destructive damages," St. Louis County Police said.
The business confirmed in a Facebook post that the "sweet tooths" didn't take anything of value but did cause damage; photos showed a service window busted out, fencing tossed aside and a chair tossed into a water feature.
Police are hoping the public can help identify the pair in the photos. Anyone with information should contact Detective Michael Byrne at 314-615-4169 or 636-529-8210, or by email at mbyrne2@stlouiscountymo.gov.