St. Louis County police seek pair who helped themselves to shaved ice during business break-in

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the pair to contact them.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police are looking for two thieves who treated themselves to some shaved ice after breaking into a business last week.

The break-in happened at about 3:40 Friday morning at Aloha Mini Golf & Shave Ice, located on Big Bend Road in Valley Park. Photos shared by the St. Louis County Police Department showed a man and woman using their phones for light in the dark business while one of them holds two shaved ices.

"After breaking into the business, the ice-cold bandits made themselves not just one but two shaved ices while inside and also caused nearly $1500 in destructive damages," St. Louis County Police said.

Help us identify two subjects, a male and female, in relation to an early morning burglary that occurred in the 13500... Posted by St. Louis County Police Department on Wednesday, September 27, 2023

The business confirmed in a Facebook post that the "sweet tooths" didn't take anything of value but did cause damage; photos showed a service window busted out, fencing tossed aside and a chair tossed into a water feature.