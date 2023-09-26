Woman shot in the face at Family Dollar in St. Louis; suspect in custody

Officers with St. Louis police responded to the shooting and found a 31-year-old woman shot in the face.

ST. LOUIS — A suspect was taken into custody Tuesday evening in connection to a shooting at a St. Louis Family Dollar store.

St. Louis police said the shooting happened shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday at a Family Dollar store located at the intersection of Saint Louis Avenue and North Florissant Avenue, near the border of the city's St. Louis Place and Old North St. Louis neighborhoods. Officers responded to the shooting and found a 31-year-old woman who was shot in the face.

It was unclear whether the shooting happened inside the store or in the store's parking lot.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to St. Louis police's Real-Time Crime Center.

Police said Tuesday night that a suspect had been taken into custody.

Police did not release any further information regarding the shooting, the suspect or the victim's condition.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update this story as soon as information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.

Cure Violence is an international organization that is present in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to de-escalate violent situations within their own communities.