Charges issued against man accused of fatally injuring boyfriend during videotaped fight

Robert Eugene Bunger, 43, remained in custody without bond.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office issued charges Monday against a 43-year-old man accused of fatally injuring his boyfriend during a fight last June.

Robert Eugene Bunger, 43, was charged with second-degree murder and third-degree assault of a special victim. According to the probable cause statement, Bunger fatally assaulted his boyfriend, 44-year-old Jordan Harris, back in June.

On June 29, officers with the St. Louis Police Department responded to a call for an assault in progress on the 3400 block of Montana Street. Witnesses called 911 while recording Bunger kicking and hitting Harris.

Officers arrived to find Harris unresponsive on the sidewalk. Paramedics took him to the hospital, where he later died.

The medical examiner concluded that Harris had several injuries and determined his cause of death to be a homicide.