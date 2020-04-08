3 taken into custody in connection with deadly Saturday night shooting in St. Louis County

Police said a 2020 Jeep Cherokee was taken in connection with the shooting

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Three people were taken into custody in connection with the shooting death of a 21-year-old man in St. Louis County late Saturday night.

The St. Louis County Police Department said officers from the North County Precinct responded at 11:30 p.m. to the Sugar Pines Apartments on the 11000 block of Sugar Pines Court.

Officers found a man in the parking lot who had been shot. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he died overnight. Monday afternoon, he was identified as Lewis Williams Jr., a 21-year-old St. Louis resident.

Police said a 2020 Jeep Cherokee was taken in connection with the shooting. Police found three people riding in the Jeep Monday afternoon and took them into custody.

Charges have not been filed as of this writing.