Man dies after shooting at north St. Louis County apartment complex

The man was found in the parking lot and rushed to an area hospital, where he later died

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man has died after he was shot at a north St. Louis County apartment complex Saturday night.

The St. Louis County Police Department said officers from the North County Precinct responded at 11:30 p.m. to the Sugar Pines Apartments on the 11000 block of Sugar Pines Court.

Officers found a man in the parking lot who had been shot. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he died overnight.

Police haven't released his identity but said he is about 21 years old.

The department's Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading a homicide investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators with the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers with 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).