Woman found dead in car with infant in St. Louis County

The child appeared to be uninjured, St. Louis County police said

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a parked car with a baby inside Monday morning in north St. Louis County. The baby appeared to be unharmed, police said.

Officers responded at 7:36 a.m. to the 1600 block of Claudine Drive, which is in Spanish Lake. The call came in as a “sudden death.” When officers arrived, they found a woman in a parked car suffering from at least one gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

An infant also was inside the car. The child was taken to a hospital and examined “but appeared to be uninjured,” police said.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons unit is leading the homicide investigation, which the department said was “very active” at this time.

Police did not release any other information about the victim, the child, the car or the circumstances of the shooting.