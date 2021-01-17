Missing mom, daughter found dead inside SUV

An endangered missing person advisory had previously been issued for Kanishia and Ava on Jan. 13

BRIDGETON, Mo. — A missing woman and her 2-year-old daughter were found dead Saturday afternoon.

According to the Bridgeton Police Department, 37-year-old Kanishia Richardson and 2-year-old Ava Richardson were found dead inside an SUV parked at an apartment complex in the 12100 block of Nottingham Lane in Bridgeton.

An official cause of death has not been released. Police have not released any further details.

