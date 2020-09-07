Woman shot in head at north St. Louis shopping center

Police said the shooting happened at a shopping center near the intersection of Aubert Avenue and Page Boulevard

ST. LOUIS — A woman was rushed to the hospital Wednesday evening after she was shot in the head and back at a shopping center in north St. Louis.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said they were called to the shopping center near the intersection of Aubert Avenue and Page Boulevard in St. Louis' Fountain Park neighborhood around 6:10 p.m. When they arrived, they found a woman in her 20s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said she was barely awake and they weren't sure if she was breathing when she was rushed from the scene to a hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.