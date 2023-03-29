'I'm holding onto things that cannot be destroyed by floods or stolen by thieves': St. Louis family's trailer filled with personal items stolen

Their home has flooded seven times, none worse than this past July.

ST. LOUIS — A family is asking for help after a trailer filled with important items the family saved after last July's historic rainfall was stolen. Surveillance video obtained by 5 On Your Side shows a driver stealing the trailer from the front yard of the Boshans family's old home on Saturday morning just past 2 a.m.

The Boshans live in the Ellendale neighborhood in west St. Louis. Last July's historic rainfall was the last straw for the Boshans. Their home has flooded seven times, none worse than this past July.

"We were kind of excited about finally getting a house, getting to unload, seeing what actually survived and what was lost," Debbie Boshans said.

They moved in with relatives while looking for a new house, but kept a trailer outside of the old one.

"We periodically come by the old house, check on it, check mail, things like that, every couple of days," Jeff Boshans said.

But when they drove by this past weekend, they noticed it was missing.

"I get out of the car and I'm like, 'The trailer's gone!'" Jeff said.

The trailer was filled with the few personal items that were left after the flood.

"There were things that were either of value or so sentimental that we took the time to disinfect them, which took hours and days," Debbie said.

The Boshans contacted police but said it took three days to file a report because officers said they needed more information about the trailer.

"Not only our stuff was in there, some of our kids' and grandkids' stuff was in there, so it's very disheartening," Jeff said.

Now the Boshans are not only without the home that built their family, but also without old photos, a coin collection, their granddaughter's toys and more.

"There are a lot of people that lost a lot more than we have," Jeff said.

But in the wake of losing so much, they've shifted what they hold onto.

"Our new house, while we might not be able to fill it with vintage toys and keepsakes, it will be filled with all the laughter and loves this home was filled with," Debbie said.