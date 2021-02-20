Passenger dead after fleeing shooting victim crashes, car catches fire

The 18-year-old driver had just been shot several times and was speeding eastbound on Natural Bridge when he lost control

ST. LOUIS — Police are still trying to work out how an overnight shooting and fatal car crash in north St. Louis might be related.

The crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Natural Bridge and Prairie avenues, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. At this point in the investigation, police believe an 18-year-old was speeding eastbound on Natural Bridge after he had been shot several times. He lost control near the intersection, veered off the road and crashed into a barrier and railings, police said. The car then came to a stop and caught fire.

The driver's brother picked him up shortly after the crash and took him to a hospital, where he was listed in critical, stable condition.

First responders arrived to find a badly burned passenger. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said she will be positively identified by "scientific means" and her family will be notified soon after.

A 5 On Your Side photographer spotted a BMW 328 I smoking heavily as investigators taped off the street.

Minutes before the crash, police had received a call for a shooting that they believe may be connected.

A 19-year-old victim told police his cousin had just dropped him off at his home on the 4600 block of Kossuth in the Penrose neighborhood when a white car pulled up and the masked driver told him to come over. When he got to the car, he saw that the man had a rifle. He then saw three other masked male suspects running toward him. One of them also had a rifle.

As he turned to run, he heard several shots and felt pain in his right leg. His grandmother took him to the hospital.

In all, police listed four male suspects and a female suspect who were all wearing masks. Police didn't specify what the female suspect was doing or where she was during the shooting.

A homicide investigation is underway.