Woman killed in hit-and-run in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A woman was killed, and a man was injured after a hit-and-run in St. Louis late Friday night.

At around 11:50 p.m., a 48-year-old woman and 45-year-old man were walking in the area of Lemp Avenue and Arsenal Street when they were hit by a car. After hitting the victims, the car fled the area.

Both victims were taken to a hospital for treatment. The woman was later pronounced dead and has been identified as Tiffany Kurkjian of Millstadt, Illinois.

The man remains in the hospital in critical condition, but police said his vitals were stable.

The car involved in the hit-and-run is a gray or silver 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse.