Woman injured after getting caught in crossfire at St. Louis gas station

Police said the suspect was trying to steal a man's gun, but when he failed, he pulled out his own gun and the men shot at each other

ST. LOUIS — A woman was injured after two men shot at each other at a north city gas station.

Police responded to a shooting call just before 1 p.m. Thursday at the BP gas station at 6001 W. Florissant Avenue, which is a few blocks away from the city-county line. When officers got there, witnesses said people already were driving the two victims to nearby hospitals.

The preliminary investigation found the suspect was trying to still an 18-year-old man’s gun while he was browsing inside the convenience store. But when the suspect wasn’t able to grab the gun, the suspect pulled out his own gun and fired several shots at the victim. The victim fired back, but he was injured in the shooting.

Somewhere in the middle of the shootout, a 32-year-old woman got caught in the crossfire and was injured. Police did not have an update on her status or the man’s condition Friday morning but said their vitals were stable.

The suspect got away, police said. He was last seen wearing a gray “Playboy” shirt, black pants with a white stripe down the side and black shoes.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html