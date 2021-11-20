Suspected intruder shot and killed in St. Louis, police say

A 60-year-old man who lived in the home said he shot a suspect who was trying to climb through his kitchen window

ST. LOUIS — A 60-year-old man shot and killed a suspect who he said was trying to break into his home in the College Hill neighborhood Friday night.

St. Louis police responded at 11 p.m. to a burglary call at a home on the 1500 block of E Grand Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man in his 20s lying on the back porch with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released his identity.

The man who lived there told police he was inside when he heard the suspect at his backdoor. He said he then grabbed his gun and shot the man as he tried to climb through the kitchen window.

The homeowner was taken into custody, police said. A homicide investigation is underway.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html