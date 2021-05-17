Woman shot and killed Monday morning in St. Louis

Police say a victim in her 20s or 30s was shot multiple times

ST. LOUIS — A woman was shot and killed Monday morning in north St. Louis.

St. Louis police responded to a shooting shortly after 6:30 a.m. on Carter and Clay avenues in the city's O'Fallon neighborhood. Officers found a woman in her 20s or 30s who had been shot multiple times.

She was not conscious or breathing and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released her identity.

Several evidence markers dotted the street, which was taped off as police investigated. There was no further information on the circumstances of the shooting, and no suspect description was provided.

A homicide investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as 5 On Your Side confirms more information.

