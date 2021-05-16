Homicide detectives investigating double shooting in north St. Louis

Both men were taken to the hospital for treatment. The man who was shot in the chest was listed in critical condition with unstable vital signs.

ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives are investigating after two men were shot and injured Sunday evening.

Police said they were called to the 5800 block of Goodfellow Boulevard, near the border of St. Louis and Jennings for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man who was shot twice in the arm.

About a block away, they found a second man who was shot in the chest. He was awake and breathing when officers found him.

Both men were taken to the hospital for treatment. The man who was shot in the chest was listed in critical condition with unstable vital signs.