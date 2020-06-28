x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

crime

Man shot and killed while sitting on porch in north St. Louis

He has been identified at 31-year-old Daniel Lydell Brock
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Police units respond to the scene of an emergency.

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed in St. Louis' Walnut Park West neighborhood Saturday evening.

He has been identified at 31-year-old Daniel Lydell Brock.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said Brock was sitting on a porch with two other men, ages 37 and 22, when they heard gunshots. Brock was struck in the torso and died; the other two men weren't injured.

Police said three men are suspects in the shooting but did not provide any further information. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the department's Homicide Division at 314-444-5371, or to remain anonymous and possibly receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS(8477).

More local stories

2 burned bodies found blocks apart in north St. Louis Sunday morning

'We should not seek to erase history' | St. Louis Archdiocese responds to calls to remove King Louis IX statue

After naming protesters wanting to defund police, thousands petition for the resignation of St. Louis mayor

Watch: St. Louis sunset lights up purple under Saharan dust plume