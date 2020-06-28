Man shot and killed while sitting on porch in north St. Louis

He has been identified at 31-year-old Daniel Lydell Brock

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed in St. Louis' Walnut Park West neighborhood Saturday evening.

He has been identified at 31-year-old Daniel Lydell Brock.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said Brock was sitting on a porch with two other men, ages 37 and 22, when they heard gunshots. Brock was struck in the torso and died; the other two men weren't injured.

Police said three men are suspects in the shooting but did not provide any further information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department's Homicide Division at 314-444-5371, or to remain anonymous and possibly receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS(8477).