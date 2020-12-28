2 men killed in separate shootings Sunday in St. Louis

Police investigated the scenes in south city and north city, bringing the homicide total to 259 in the City of St. Louis in 2020

ST. LOUIS — Two people were fatally shot in separate incidents Sunday afternoon and evening in St. Louis.

Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department first responded at 2:39 p.m. to the 4500 block of Newberry Terrace, which is in the Lewis Place neighborhood in north city. Officers arrived at the scene to find a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an initial police report.

The homicide unit responded. Police officers were seen investigating an area in front of several homes on the street. No further information about the victim or the circumstances of the shooting have been released.

At 6:11 p.m., officers were called to the 8200 block of South Broadway, which is in the Patch neighborhood on the southern edge of the city's border with the county. Police found a man in his 30s who wasn’t conscious or breathing when they arrived. He died at the scene, police said.

Police taped off a section of Broadway while they processed the scene.

The city police department’s homicide unit also responded to this shooting. No other details are available as of Sunday night.

With the two homicides Sunday, there have been 259 homicides in the City of St. Louis in 2020. The deadliest year in the city’s history was 1993 when 267 homicides were reported.