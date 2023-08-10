12-year-old arrested after employee carjacked in front of St. Louis City Justice Center

Police found the stolen vehicle and the victim identified the child, according to a police source.

ST. LOUIS — A 12-year-old boy was arrested after police said he and two teens carjacked an employee in front of the Justice Center early Thursday.

While on scene investigating the incident at 3:15 a.m., police found the stolen car at 10th and Cass. The 12-year-old ran from them, but officers arrested him and the two other suspects got away.

The 33-year-old victim then identified the 12-year-old boy as one of the suspects who took their vehicle, according to a source familiar with the investigation.

Police said one of the suspected carjackers was armed with a gun, but did not believe it was the 12-year-old.