Lincoln County Sheriff's Office seeking help in 1991 cold case involving missing child

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office needs your help to shed light on a cold case from 1991.

The sheriff's office said Thursday it is seeking the public's help in gathering information on the disappearance of Charles Arlin Henderson.

Charles was 11 when he went missing. He was last seen at 5 p.m. July 25, 1991, while riding his bicycle near his home in the Fountain N' Lakes subdivision in Moscow Mills.

The boy's bicycle was later found in a bean field off of North Ethlyn Road, about five miles away from where he was last seen near his home.

Charles was referred to by his middle name in news coverage at the time of his disappearance.

In 2000, Charles' sister, Joy Henderson-Leonard was killed by her husband, Robert (Bob) Leonard, who then killed himself after her death.

Investigators believe that Joy and Bob had crucial information in Charles' disappearance.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office asks anyone who associated with Joy and Bob Leonard to come forward and speak to investigators about what they know to help close the case on Charles Arlin Henderson's disappearance.

Photos of Charles prior to his disappearance and what he may look like today were released by the sheriff's office to aid in the investigation.

Police also released a photo of the bicycle Charles was last seen riding that was found in the bean field.

Anyone who has information related to the case or who associated with Joy and Bob Leonard is urged to come forward. Call the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at 636-462-6153 or submit a tip by clicking here. Investigators say information can be given anonymously.