Dutchtown shooting triggers homicide investigation Thursday

At about 3 a.m. on Keokuk Street, a victim was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his head.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police launched a homicide investigation early Thursday morning after a shooting in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a victim was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his head at about 3 a.m. in the 3600 block of Keokuk Street.

Police said the victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

The Homicide Division was requested.

As of Thursday morning, no other details were available about the victim, a possible suspect or what led up to the shooting.

This is a breaking news story. 5 On Your Side will update it as more information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.