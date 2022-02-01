St. Louis man dies after being shot in home over the weekend

ST. LOUIS — A man who was shot inside a St. Louis home over the weekend has died of his injuries, police said.
Officers and medics found Jeffrey Cook, 60, on Saturday afternoon inside a Mount Pleasant neighborhood home with gunshot wounds, police said. Cook was rushed to a hospital, where he died later in the day of his injuries.
Investigators said Cook was shot during an argument with a 30-year-old man.
Police did not release other details and did not say whether an arrest has been made in the case.