St. Louis man dies after being shot in home over the weekend

Police say the victim was shot after an argument with a man believed to be in his 30s
ST. LOUIS — A man who was shot inside a St. Louis home over the weekend has died of his injuries, police said.

Officers and medics found Jeffrey Cook, 60, on Saturday afternoon inside a Mount Pleasant neighborhood home with gunshot wounds, police said. Cook was rushed to a hospital, where he died later in the day of his injuries.

Investigators said Cook was shot during an argument with a 30-year-old man.

Police did not release other details and did not say whether an arrest has been made in the case. 

