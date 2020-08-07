17-year-old who led a dozen departments on chase charged

The Troy Police Department said it was assisted by 11 other agencies in catching 17-year-old Markell Lawrence

TROY, Mo. — A 17-year-old was charged in connection with a Monday chase that involved 12 police departments.

Markell Lawrence was charged with second-degree assault of a police officer for swerving at a Troy officer during the chase.

The Troy Police Department said the department was informed about a Missouri State Highway Patrol started the chase around noon on Monday. While chasing Lawrence south on US 61 near Highway K, the highway patrol backed off, and the Troy officers picked up the chase.

The officers tried to use spike strips on Lawrence's car, but he swerved out of the way and forced the officers to swerve to avoid being struck.

Police said Lawrence continued to flee south on US 61 and east on Interstate 70, where officers from the O'Fallon and St. Peters police departments and highway patrol troopers rejoined the chase. The highway patrol was able to deploy spike strips near Highway 79, and Lawrence eventually crashed near Mid Rivers.

Police said Lawrence was not done fleeing after the crash. They said he ran from the car, stole a delivery van and sped away again.

That chase went into St. Louis County and St. Louis before crashing in Velda City.

Troy police said Lawrence was arrested without further incident after the second crash.

The St. Peters Police Department said they found a loaded gun inside Lawrence's bag after chasing him down.

The Troy Police Department was assisted by the Lake St. Louis, St. Peters, St. Charles, St. Charles County, Maryland Heights, St. Ann, Northwoods, Velda City and St. Louis County police departments as well as Metro Air support and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Other police departments said Lawrence hit other cars during the chase, and other charges are expected.