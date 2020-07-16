x
Pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in south St. Louis

The suspects ran away with the victim's money and the pizza
ST. LOUIS — A pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint when he showed up to a house in the Carondelet neighborhood Wednesday night.

The robbery happened at about 10 p.m. on the 7000 block of Minnesota Avenue, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said. The victim told police he arrived to deliver a pizza and was met by the three men who demanded his property. One of them had a gun.

The man gave up his money and the pizza, and the suspects ran away.

The victim wasn't hurt. Police didn't have any further information on the suspects.

