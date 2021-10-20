Police say thieves are going after this car part, here's how you can help stop them

It can cost upwards of $2,000 if your catalytic converter is stolen, police said

ST. LOUIS — Police in St. Louis and across the country have seen an increase in catalytic converter thefts due to the precious metals in the car part. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said there have been several arrests and they're trying to track down others, but it's still an issue.

It can cost upwards of $2,000 in repairs if your catalytic converter is stolen, St. Louis police said in a news release.

On Wednesday, police shared some ways to protect your car from being next.

Park in a well-lit or secure area

Be attentive to loud sawing noises and call 911 if you see anyone tampering with a vehicle. It only takes minutes to steal a catalytic converter

Paint with a high contrast color or etch identifying information, like your car's VIN number, on the catalytic converter

Calibrate your car alarm to detect vibrations

You can get an anti-theft device installed over your catalytic converter to help reduce the chance of it being taken. St. Louis police cautioned that people should do their own research on the device noting it's costly to put on, but that replacing a catalytic converter is also expensive.

St. Louis police also released a list of local car shops that install catalytic converter anti-theft devices. SLMPD noted they don't recommend or guarantee the work of any shop, and any questions about installing the device should be directed to the business. The addresses for those shops are listed below by district.

District 1:

Fairway Automotive

5208 S. Kingshighway

314-352-6317

Advanced Auto Service

6123 Gravois

314-352-8131

District 2:

John's Auto

4000 Gravois Ave.

314-664-1181

Jackson's Master Auto Repair

6501 Fyler

314-644-5995

Columbia Auto Repair

5335 Southwest

314-865-1372

National Tire & Battery

3144 S. Kingshighway

314-735-0892

Carriage Auto

6098 Arsenal

314-781-8240

Hartmann's Auto Center

3301 Sublette

314-352-3372

Schaefer's Auto Care

6520 Chippewa

314-832-2922

Tom Bess Automotive

4922 Macklind

314-353-9936

Coates Brothers Automotive

6405 Manchester

314-647-2334

St. Louis Hills Auto Service

5300 Hampton

314-379-5082

Da Auto Repair

4020 Gravois Ave.

314-932-1306

Shawn's Master Auto Repair

7027 Hampton

314-832-5357

Dobbs Hampton Village

5841 Chippewa

314-351-7800

District 3:

Don's Muffler

2923 Cherokee

(314) 772-7400

Rich's Auto

3701 S. Jefferson

(314) 771-9200

Avenue Auto

2631 Chippewa

(314) 865-3430

District 4:

St. Louis Auto and Truck Repair

2701 Delmar

St. Louis, MO 63103

314-436-2788

Gateway Tire and Car Care Center

1435 N. 13th

St. Louis, MO 63106

314-421-6100

District 5:

Union and Ridge Auto

1404 Union

314-361-0395

Neely and Sons Auto

5328 Dr. Martin Luther King

314-367-7007

District 6:

T&C Complete Auto

5500 W Florissant Ave.

314-383-3103

Betterway Auto Repair

8650 Riverview Blvd.

314-361-7334

Geisz Auto Repair & Sales

1101 McLaran Ave.

314-383-3302

Rent To Own Auto Sales

7700 N. Broadway

314-791-9221

Right Choice Auto

8833 N. Broadway

314-388-2882