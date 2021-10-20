x
Crime

Police say thieves are going after this car part, here's how you can help stop them

It can cost upwards of $2,000 if your catalytic converter is stolen, police said

ST. LOUIS — Police in St. Louis and across the country have seen an increase in catalytic converter thefts due to the precious metals in the car part. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said there have been several arrests and they're trying to track down others, but it's still an issue.

It can cost upwards of $2,000 in repairs if your catalytic converter is stolen, St. Louis police said in a news release.

On Wednesday, police shared some ways to protect your car from being next.

  • Park in a well-lit or secure area
  • Be attentive to loud sawing noises and call 911 if you see anyone tampering with a vehicle. It only takes minutes to steal a catalytic converter
  • Paint with a high contrast color or etch identifying information, like your car's VIN number, on the catalytic converter
  • Calibrate your car alarm to detect vibrations

You can get an anti-theft device installed over your catalytic converter to help reduce the chance of it being taken. St. Louis police cautioned that people should do their own research on the device noting it's costly to put on, but that replacing a catalytic converter is also expensive.

St. Louis police also released a list of local car shops that install catalytic converter anti-theft devices. SLMPD noted they don't recommend or guarantee the work of any shop, and any questions about installing the device should be directed to the business. The addresses for those shops are listed below by district.

District 1:

Fairway Automotive
5208 S. Kingshighway
314-352-6317

Advanced Auto Service
6123 Gravois
314-352-8131

District 2:

John's Auto
4000 Gravois Ave.
314-664-1181

Jackson's Master Auto Repair
6501 Fyler
314-644-5995

Columbia Auto Repair
5335 Southwest
314-865-1372

National Tire & Battery
3144 S. Kingshighway
314-735-0892

Carriage Auto
6098 Arsenal
314-781-8240

Hartmann's Auto Center
3301 Sublette
314-352-3372

Schaefer's Auto Care
6520 Chippewa
314-832-2922

Tom Bess Automotive
4922 Macklind
314-353-9936

Coates Brothers Automotive
6405 Manchester
314-647-2334

St. Louis Hills Auto Service
5300 Hampton
314-379-5082

Da Auto Repair
4020 Gravois Ave.
314-932-1306

Shawn's Master Auto Repair
7027 Hampton
314-832-5357

Dobbs Hampton Village
5841 Chippewa
314-351-7800

District 3:

Don's Muffler
2923 Cherokee
(314) 772-7400

Rich's Auto
3701 S. Jefferson
(314) 771-9200

Avenue Auto
2631 Chippewa
(314) 865-3430

District 4:

St. Louis Auto and Truck Repair
2701 Delmar
St. Louis, MO 63103
314-436-2788

Gateway Tire and Car Care Center
1435 N. 13th
St. Louis, MO 63106
314-421-6100

District 5: 

Union and Ridge Auto
1404 Union
314-361-0395

Neely and Sons Auto
5328 Dr. Martin Luther King
314-367-7007

District 6:

T&C Complete Auto
5500 W Florissant Ave.
314-383-3103

Betterway Auto Repair
8650 Riverview Blvd.
314-361-7334

Geisz Auto Repair & Sales
1101 McLaran Ave.
314-383-3302

Rent To Own Auto Sales
7700 N. Broadway
314-791-9221

Right Choice Auto
8833 N. Broadway
314-388-2882

New Legacy Automotive Company
8630 N. Broadway
314-736-6638

