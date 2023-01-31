St. Louis police looking for ATM robbery suspects

There have been three robberies at south St. Louis ATMs since Jan. 23.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are looking for suspects connected to recent robberies at several South St. Louis ATMs.

The crimes happened on Jan. 23 and 28.

On January 23, a 37-year-old man was using a drive-thru ATM in the Kingshighway Shopping Center according to police. During the transaction, a vehicle blocked the victim in. A masked suspect got out of and stole money at gunpoint. After getting the money, the suspect drove away.

Later that same evening, a 51-year-old man was robbed while using a drive-thru ATM at the Bank of America near the intersection of Chippewa and Hampton. During the transaction, a Hyundai Sonata blocked in the victim. Three masked suspects hopped out and stole money and valuables. They fled and police are still searching for them.

On January 28, a 57-year-old man was using the same Bank of America drive-thru ATM when three masked men blocked in the victim's vehicle and fired a shot. No one was injured. The suspects got away with money and valuables.

Michael Barbieri, with Global Intelligence Consultants, said people need to remain vigilant of their surroundings when using the ATM.

"We always need to watch everyone around that ATM," Barbieri said. " If you see a few people parked in a car just waiting, it's a good idea to go to a different ATM. Look around, a lot of people don't. They are staring at the machine instead of looking around. Don't stare at the machine, it will give you your money."

The personal safety expert said to try and use ATMs in the morning and inside when possible. In most cases, the suspects only want valuables.

"Try not to get into a conflict with the individual that's approaching you," Barbieri said. "You never know if they have a gun or a knife. All they truly ever want is your money."