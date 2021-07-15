Second St. Louis police officer to be sentenced for assault on undercover colleague

Bailey Colletta pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI and a grand jury about what she saw during the assault of Detective Luther Hall in 2017

ST. LOUIS — A former St. Louis police officer will learn Thursday how much time she will spend in prison for lying to the FBI and a grand jury about what she saw during the assault of a fellow officer who was working undercover as a protester in 2017.

Bailey Colletta pleaded guilty about two years ago and has been free on bond ever since.

She could face as much as four years in prison for the charges, but federal prosecutors have recommended she spend two years in prison.

Her attorney is asking for probation.

In court filings, First Assistant U.S. Attorney Carrie Costantin noted Colletta was not directly involved in the assault of Detective Luther Hall but told the FBI Hall was taken to the ground gently, even though she watched other officers, including her boyfriend former Officer Randy Hays, tackle him.

Hays was sentenced to 52 months in prison Tuesday for depriving Hall of his civil rights – a charge that could have landed him 10 years in prison. But Hays pleaded guilty, cooperated with the federal investigation and also testified against three other fellow officers also accused of the assault on Hall.

At a trial in March, Officer Steven Korte was acquitted.

Former Officer Christopher Myers was acquitted of the deprivation of civil rights charge, but the jury hung on whether he destroyed Hall’s cellphone to conceal evidence it captured of the assault.

And the jury hung on whether former Officer Dustin Boone deprived Hall of his civil rights.

At a re-trail of Boone and Myers in June, the jury convicted Boone of depriving Hall of his civil rights – so he, too, is facing up to 10 years in prison. His sentencing has been scheduled for Sept. 15.

The jury hung once again on whether Myers destroyed the cellphone to impede the investigation.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office has not said whether it will try Myers for a third time on the charge.