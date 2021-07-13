Former St. Louis officer to be sentenced for assault on fellow officer

Randy Hays is facing up to 10 years in federal prison for his role in the attack on Luther Hall, who was working undercover as a protester in 2017

ST. LOUIS — A former St. Louis police officer is expected to be sentenced to as much as 10 years in a federal prison and three years of probation for his role in the beating of a fellow officer who was working undercover as a protester in 2017.

Randy Hays, 34, pleaded guilty in 2019 to a felony count of deprivation of civil rights under the color of law. He has remained free on bond as he has awaited his sentencing.

He is one of five officers who were federally indicted for their alleged roles in the assault of Detective Luther Hall in September 2017 as they tried to arrest him after a dispersal order was given. It’s a case with racial undertones to it, as Hall is Black and the officers accused of assaulting him are white.

Hays admitted to striking Hall with a baton and shoving him to the ground even though he was not resisting arrest. Hall was a 22-year veteran of the department at the time and dressed in plain clothes carrying a camera and a cellphone to document any crimes or property damage he saw during the protests.

Hays’ girlfriend, former Officer Bailey Colletta, has also pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI and to a grand jury about the attack. The feds have asked a judge to send Colletta to prison for two years instead of the maximum of four. In court filings for that case, First Assistant U.S. Attorney noted Colletta was not directly involved in the assault, but told the FBI Hall was taken to the ground gently even though she watched other officers, including Hays, tackle him.

She is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday.

Hays testified during a trial in March against three officers, Dustin Boone, Christopher Myers and Steven Korte.

Prosecutors questioned Hays about text messages he exchanged with Boone the day after the assault, in which Hays told Boone he felt justified in his use of force that night because he believed Hall resisted and wrote if Hall had been just a protester, there “wouldn’t be a problem at all.”

Hays said Boone kept his knee on Hall’s shoulder during the arrest, and that he saw Korte kick Hall in the side of the face while he was lying face down on the pavement.

Defense attorneys for Myers and Korte pointed out inconsistencies in Hays’ statements about their client’s roles in the assault.

Myers’ attorney Scott Rosenblum noted how video evidence showed his client was not where Hays’ told the feds he was, and how he testified under oath Myers didn’t have any role in the assault even though he said he did as part of his plea agreement.

Rosenblum also noted inconsistencies in statements Hays made in his plea agreement and proffer, in which he stated he struck Hall in his right leg but signed other documents saying he struck him in his torso.

Rosenblum also probed Hays about why he told the FBI he believed Hall was resisting arrest, then said he wasn’t in his plea agreement.

Korte’s attorney, John Rogers, noted how the FBI conducted 120 interviews with witnesses and Hays was the only person who said his client kicked Hall in the face.

Korte was acquitted in that trial.

Myers was acquitted of the deprivation of civil rights charge, but the jury hung on whether he destroyed Hall’s cellphone to conceal evidence it captured of the assault.

And the jury hung on whether Boone deprived Hall of his civil rights.

At a re-trail of Boone and Myers in June, the jury convicted Boone of depriving Hall of his civil rights – so he, too, is facing up to 10 years in prison. His sentencing has been scheduled for Sept. 15.

The jury hung once again on whether Myers destroyed the cellphone to impede the investigation.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office has not said whether it will try Myers for a third time on the charge.