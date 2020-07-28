3 St. Louis police officers, driver shot at during traffic stop

This is the second time in two days officers have been shot at in unprovoked attacks

ST. LOUIS — For the second time in two days, St. Louis police officers have been shot at while on duty, 5 On Your Side has learned.

The latest attack happened at 10:38 p.m. at 14th and Biddle streets north of downtown St. Louis in the Carr Square neighborhood, according to a police source familiar with the investigation.

Three officers were speaking with a driver they had just pulled over for a traffic stop when an unknown person fired several rounds in their direction from Loretta Hall Park. The rounds also struck the driver’s vehicle. No one was hurt. Some of the officers were on bikes, according to a police source familiar with the investigation.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, an officer was shot and two others were injured when a man opened fire on them with a sawed-off shotgun overnight in north St. Louis.

Peter Webb, 23, of Springfield has been charged with three counts of first-degree assault of a law enforcement officer, three counts of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest. He called the officers cowards for not shooting him, according to court documents.

The two officers and a sergeant were removing cruising cars from the Crown Mart gas station lot on North 13th Street when police said Webb drove past them and started shooting.

Another sergeant who was nearby witnessed the events and started a pursuit. Webb continued to fire shots at the officers, which struck their vehicle and narrowly missed the officers, police said. At some point during the incident, a 24-year-old officer was shot in his elbow.

The chase ended at South 14th Street and Chouteau Avenue, where Webb pulled a U-turn. He rammed the broadside of the marked police car belonging to a sergeant and then crashed his vehicle into a traffic light, police said.