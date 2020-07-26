4 St. Louis police officers shot at, 1 struck after man opens fire with sawed-off shotgun

The suspect fired at them with a sawed-off shotgun and then rammed a police car during the pursuit, according to a police source

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis police officer was shot and two others were injured when a man opened fire overnight in north St. Louis, a source tells 5 On Your Side's Christine Byers.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, two officers and two sergeants with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said they were trying to remove cruisers at the Crown Mart gas station lot on N. 13th Street when a man drove past them and fired at them with a sawed-off shotgun, shattering their back passenger window.

Officers pursued the car, and the man continued to fire shots at them multiple times, which struck their vehicle and narrowly missed the officers, according to an unredacted police report. At some point during the incident, one of the officers was shot in the elbow.

The chase ended at S. 14th Street and Chouteau Avenue, when the suspect rammed the broadside of the marked police car of one of the sergeants and then crashed his vehicle into a traffic light.

The suspect was out of ammunition and tried to run away, but was taken into custody by the officer who had been shot and another officer, who were assisted by other officers arriving at the scene. A sawed-off shotgun was recovered from the suspect's car.

A 00 buck shotgun pellet was removed from the wounded officer's arm. Another suffered a knee injury while arresting the suspect. They were both treated at an area hospital and released.

One of the sergeants was injured during the crash and refused treatment at the scene.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of the following charges: three counts of first-degree assault of a law-enforcement officer, three counts of armed criminal action, felony fleeing, possession of a defaced firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm.

One police vehicle suffered heavy ballistic damage. Another was damaged in the crash and was towed from the scene.