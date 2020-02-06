4 St. Louis police officers shot during ongoing violent riots near downtown

Police plan to give an update on what happened, but officers "are still taking gunfire downtown," a spokeswoman said

ST. LOUIS — Four St. Louis police officers were shot during violent protests in the city Monday night and into early Tuesday morning.

A spokeswoman with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the four officers were rushed to a hospital. All of them were alert and breathing.

“Their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening,” said police officer Michelle Woodling, who serves as the public information officer for the police department.

Police did not release any other details. They plan to speak to the media at some point soon. However, violent riots are still happening in the city.

“Officers are still taking gunfire downtown & we will share more info as it [becomes] available,” Woodling said in her email update to the media just before 1 a.m.

St. Louis police did not say exactly where the shootings happened. Shortly before 1 a.m., a large police presence was still seen at Olive and Jefferson, as seen in the photo below.

Peaceful protests give way to looting, fires and violence near downtown St. Louis

Protests over the death of George Floyd in downtown St. Louis started peaceful Monday — and continued that way for five hours with a crowd of about 1,000 people. But as the sun set, a small group of agitators began getting violent toward police.

Over a few hours with a couple dozen rioters, a 7-Eleven burned, at least one police car was damaged and fireworks were thrown at officers.

The mood shifted downtown at about 8 p.m.

At about 8:30 p.m., police were seen running out of police headquarters to form a line on Olive Street as a small group of protesters walked up to the building.

Rioters threw several fireworks at police officers, with some of them going off within feet of officers.

At about 8:55 p.m., police threw several tear gas canisters into the crowd. Protesters quickly scattered throughout the streets in downtown.

5 On Your Side's Jenna Barnes was in the area at the time. She reported hearing police warn the crowd using a loudspeaker that if they did not leave the area, tear gas would be used.

Then by 9:30 p.m., rioters had made their way down to a 7-Eleven store at 17th and Pine. Sky5's camera showed the store's windows had been busted and looters were running out of the business with items in their hands.

A rioter was seen throwing a firework into the building. It exploded and then moments later, smoke started billowing out. Flames quickly spread inside the business as rioters ran away from the area.

Firefighters arrived and put out the fire. They also responded to a small fire in the middle of the street a couple blocks away from the 7-Eleven.

About a block away from the 7-Eleven, a couple dozen protesters were seen standing in front of a line of police officers who were blocking the street. The officers are elbow-to-elbow in a line across the street while wearing full riot gear.

Police continued to hold the line and pushed toward the crowd to get them to break up.