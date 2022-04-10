St. Louis police release photos, video of people they believe shot children near Fairground Park

Police are asking anyone with information to call investigators at 314-444-0001 or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are looking for three people they consider suspects in a shooting that left a 16-year-old and a 9-year-old injured last month.

Police said they are looking for three people that were seen on surveillance video walking in the area of Warne and Natural Bridge avenues in the afternoon on Sept. 12. Police said the suspects fired multiple shots toward the 4000 block of Palm Street, where the two victims were shot.

Police said both victims were treated at an area hospital.

No witnesses at the scene would cooperate with the investigation, police said.

The people of Palm Street said it's a peaceful place, filled with children coming home from school and growing families.

Resident Vanita McClendon said it's why news of a 9-year-old and 16-year-old both getting shot was too shocking to take in.

McClendon said everyone should be ready for something like this to happen, not just police.

McClendon said these days she's taught her own grandchildren gun safety. Gun safety is extra defense that could save a life.

"They know when they hear gunshots, they get down," she said. "We practice safety in the house."

While McClendon wants more police as a start, there are more changes she wants beyond what meets the eye.