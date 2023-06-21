St. Louis police looking for armed and dangerous suspects in deadly riverfront shooting

St. Louis police said the men should be considered armed and dangerous.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police released security images of two men suspected wanted in connection with a deadly shooting near the riverfront in downtown St. Louis last month.

Police said the shooting happened at about 4:30 a.m. on May 29. When officers arrived, they found a 43-year-old man shot near the intersection of Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard and Doctor Martin Luther King Drive.

The man was shot in the side and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police identified him as Michael Kaminski Jr.

On Wednesday, the department released a video showing security images of two men they said are suspects in the shooting.

St. Louis police said the men should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees the suspects is asked to call the department's homicide division at 314-444-5371 or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.