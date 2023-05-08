Homicide Division requested, man found shot in the head in Tower Grove South

The investigation is ongoing.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Division was requested Monday afternoon regarding a shooting in the city's Tower Grove South neighborhood that left a man dead from a gunshot in the head.

Police Sergeant Charles Wall said the division was requested shortly before 2 p.m. to the 3600 block of South Grand Boulevard, near Gravois Avenue after officers received a call about a shooting. The shooting apparently happened on a parking lot of a vacant building.

When officers arrived, they found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The homicide detectives were requested due to the severity of the man's wound.

Police did not provide any additional information.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update this story as soon as information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.