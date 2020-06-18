5-year-old boy, woman injured during shooting in St. Louis

The boy and woman were transported to area hospitals

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a 5-year-old boy and a 30-year-old woman were injured in a shooting in north St. Louis Wednesday night.

Officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the area of N. Broadway and N. Grand where a 5-year-old boy was shot in the leg. Police said the investigation revealed the boy and a 26-year-old woman were driving on Florissant near Ferry when they heard gunshots.

The boy was transported to a hospital where his condition has not been released, but police said his vitals were stable.

Police said they then received another call for a shooting at N. 21st and Ferry Street where a 30-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound to her abdomen and back. She was transported to a hospital where she’s in critical condition.

A 25-year-old man also had damage to his car from gunfire.

No other details have been made available.

Editor’s note: Police previously stated the child was a 4-year-old girl. Police also previously said that they found the child was not struck by gunfire but was injured by shrapnel or broken glass as a result of the shooting. This story has since been updated.

