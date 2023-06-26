2 dead, 1 injured after family dispute leads to shooting near The Grove

The shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m. on the 4300 block of Gibson Avenue, near The Grove.

ST. LOUIS — Two people were killed and another was injured Monday evening after a family dispute turned deadly in St. Louis' Forest Park Southeast neighborhood.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened at about 7:50 p.m. Monday on the 4300 block of Gibson Avenue, near The Grove.

A 21-year-old woman with serious injuries from the shooting transported herself and two other victims to the hospital. The other victims, 46-year-old Tonette Brown and 45-year-old Stephen Bowden, were pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police initially said that four people had been shot.

The shooting was the result of a personal dispute among family members, police said. Police listed Bowden as a suspect in the triple shooting as of Tuesday.

"We do believe this is a personal conflict with people that know each other. We’re not sure what the conflict is over. We have homicide detectives here and they’re working on the scene so we have recovered two weapons and multiple shell casings here at the scene," St. Louis Police Major Renee Kriesmann said.

Neighbor Nate Raymond said he ran across the crime scene when he was taking his dog out for a walk and he's tired of hearing about violence in the city.

"Very tired of it, you know it’s just happen-chance that I didn’t leave the house earlier. I could’ve been literally caught in the middle of it not even knowing what was going on, so I guess I’m lucky in that regard but I’d like it to stop. I don’t know why it’s coming here," Raymond said.

Kriesmann said it's normally a very safe neighborhood and it's sad to see this after a successful weekend of events in the Grove neighborhood.

Tuesday afternoon, Ward 9 Alderman Michael Browning tweeted a statement on the shooting, calling the deaths "senseless."

My statement on last night's incident in Forest Park Southeast pic.twitter.com/ClEliOaJdz — Michael Browning (@MBinFPSE) June 27, 2023

At the time of her briefing, Kriesmann said they do not believe there are any other suspects and no one else is in danger, but they are still trying to gather more information.

The deaths are St. Louis' 83rd and 84th homicides of 2023.

Anyone with information was urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371. To make an anonymous tip, contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).