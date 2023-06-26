Jerseyville teen dies at hospital after Wood River crash

Gregory Kuehnel of Jerseyville died Monday morning at a St. Louis hospital.

ST. LOUIS — An 18-year-old died after a Saturday night crash that injured three others in Wood River, Illinois.

Gregory Kuehnel of Jerseyville died Monday morning at a hospital, the Wood River Police Department said in a news release.

Officers and firefighters responded at around 11:30 p.m. to the crash at the intersection of Illinois Route 3 and Illinois Route 143. First responders found three people injured inside a 2023 Dodge Charger and a lone driver in a 2021 Ford Bronco.

Kuehnel, who was a passenger in the Charger, was airlifted along with another passenger to a St. Louis hospital, where Kuehnel later died. The drivers of the Charger and the Bronco were taken by ambulance.

Wood River detectives and the Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit both responded to the scene. Police have not released further information on what led up to the crash, which remains under investigation.

"The Police Department offers condolences to the Kuehnel family for the loss of their loved one," the department said.