3 killed, 11 injured in shootings within 15 hours in St. Louis

Four of the victims were children, and the youngest victim was a 4-year-old boy

ST. LOUIS — It was a violent Fourth of July in St. Louis.

In total, 14 people were shot, three fatally, between 10:30 a.m. Saturday and 1 a.m. Sunday. Four of the victims were children.

Here is a chronological breakdown of all the shootings, according to incident reports from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department:

At around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, police were called to the 700 block of Thrush Avenue at around 10:30 a.m. for a report of a suspicious person inside a car. Officers found a man dead inside the car with gunshot wounds. His identity hasn't been released. A homicide investigation is underway.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m., officers responded to the 4600 block of S. Spring Avenue and found 42-year-old John Young III lying on the ground with gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The suspect was taken into custody at the scene; he told police he had shot Young after confronting him over personal matters.

Just before 6 p.m., a man arrived at an area hospital after was shot in the hip on the 4400 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. He told police he'd been walking down the street when he heard gunshots and felt pain.

At 7:09 p.m., police responded to a shooting and found a man lying on the sidewalk with puncture wounds on the 500 block of DeBaliviere Avenue. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity hasn't been released. A homicide investigation is underway.

At 10:45 p.m. a 4-year-old boy was shot in the head by a stray bullet near the area of Pendleton Avenue and W. Page Boulevard in the Vandeventer neighborhood. He was taken by private conveyance to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical, unstable condition. Police do not have information on any possible suspects.

At 11:15 p.m., a 7-year-old girl, a 45-year-old woman and a 25-year-old were shot on the 1100 block of E. Gano. They had been standing outside when two suspects fired shots at them from an alley, police said. Their conditions weren't given, but police said their vitals were stable.

At 11:20 p.m., a 14-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were shot on the 1300 block of Hogan Street. The 14-year-old told police he was standing in Murphy Park when he heard gunshots and was grazed in the back by a bullet. The 17-year-old boy said he was driving on Hogan Street when he heard the shots and was struck in the leg.

At 11:20 p.m., a 21-year-old man was shot on the 1500 block of Biddle Street. He told police he was driving in the area when an unknown suspect jumped out and fired shots at his vehicle, striking him in the leg. A 19-year-old man who was also in the car was not injured.

At 10:48 p.m., a 30-year-old man was shot in the wrist while standing outside of a car on Bircher Boulevard at Queens Avenue.

At 12:30 a.m. Sunday, a 43-year-old man was shot on the 800 block of Wall Street. He told police he had been in front of his driveway when the suspects drove by in a dark green pickup truck and shot at him. He was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm.

Just after 1 a.m. Sunday, a 28-year-old woman was shot on the 4900 block of Goodfellow Boulevard. She told police a silver four-door vehicle drove past her and fired shots. She was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm.

Three people were also killed in shootings in the city on Friday.

The first shooting happened at around 12:13 p.m. at Quick Shop One Market on Natural Bridge Avenue. Police found a man dead inside the store with several gunshot wounds. He was identified as 25-year-old Steven Joseph, Jr.

The second shooting happened at around 2:40 p.m. in the 4100 block of North Grand. Bander Abdel-Majed, 18, was taken to a hospital by private conveyance, where he was pronounced dead.

The third shooting happened at around 8:12 p.m. in the 6000 block of Garesche Avenue. Officers found a 17-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds, unconscious and not breathing. His identity hasn't been released.