Child critically injured after being shot in the head in north St. Louis

The child was listed in critical, unstable condition at an area hospital

ST. LOUIS — A child is in critical condition after being shot in the head on July 4 in north St. Louis.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened at around 10:45 p.m. near the area of Pendleton Avenue and W. Page Boulevard in the Vandeventer neighborhood. The child was taken to an area hospital and listed in critical, unstable condition.

Police have not released the child's age or gender. No further information on the circumstances of the shooting has been released.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

A teenage boy was also shot in a separate incident Saturday night. Police said he was grazed in the side at about 11:35 p.m. near Cass Avenue and 19th Street.

CUT SHORT IN ST. LOUIS

"CUT SHORT: Unsolved Killings of St. Louis Children" is an initiative of KSDK 5 On Your Side and its community outreach program, "Project 5," to raise awareness of the unchecked violence against children in the City of St. Louis from the summer of 2019 to present.

We're dedicated to telling their stories, following the criminal investigations and shining a light on the reasons for gun violence in our city. We won't let up.