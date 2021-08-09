1 person dead, 1 injured in shooting on I-55 in south St. Louis County

The southbound lanes of I-55 were closed for several hours while police investigated

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a shooting and crash along Interstate 55 in south St. Louis County early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened in the southbound lanes of I-55 near Interstate 270.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, one person was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Both victims suffered gunshot wounds.

Southbound I-55 was closed for several hours while police investigated and reopened shortly after 8 a.m.

No other information about this incident has been released. This is a developing story and will be updated as we confirm more details.

