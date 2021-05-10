Gunshots prompt police to draw guns, KSDK photojournalist to take cover in St. Louis

As police were investigating, more shots rang out and our photographer was caught in the crossfire while his camera was still rolling

ST. LOUIS — Two shootings, one after the other, in St. Louis overnight left one person dead and another injured.

These shootings led to a very intense situation for police officers, civilians and a member of our 5 On Your Side team.

The shootings happened about two hours apart at the same place near the corner of Greer and Marcus Avenue in St. Louis.

As police were on the scene to investigate, even more shots rang out and our own photographer was caught in the crossfire while his camera was rolling.

In the video, gunshots were heard, followed by someone yelling, “Get down, get down!"

Our photographer was on the scene on Greer and Marcus avenues after the first shooting, when he said he heard “three loud booms” ringing out. He said officers shouted for him to get down.

He ducked behind the cover of a squad car. He and the officers at the scene are not injured.

The officers did draw their weapons while trying to figure out where the gunshots were coming from.

We have confirmed that the first shooting happened around 10:48 Tuesday night. One man was shot in the back and taken to the hospital.

Then, just two hours later in the same area near Greer and Marcus, a woman was shot and killed. Homicide investigators have been requested to look into this shooting.

This is a tense situation that many people in St. Louis have had to deal with time and time again this year as shots are heard overnight in the city.

So far, we’ve had 146 homicides reported this year. That number is down from 2020’s statistics. Last year was the highest homicide count the city has seen in the past five years.

But with months to go before the end of the year, and several nights where we’ve seen multiple shootings, we’re not sure what the numbers could look like by the time the year ends.