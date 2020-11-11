Woman found shot to death in car in south St. Louis Tuesday morning

Officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 3100 block of Arsenal Street around 10:15 a.m.

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a woman was found shot to death inside a car in St. Louis' Tower Grove East neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 3100 block of Arsenal Street around 10:15 a.m.

Police said she was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman has not been identified.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Division is investigating.

No other information has been made available.

As of Nov. 10, there have been 224 homicides in the City of St. Louis this year.