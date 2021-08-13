Suspect arrested after chase ends in crash in St. Charles County

Police said the suspect is a known gang member

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A man who police described as a known gang member was arrested after a police chase ended in a crash in St. Charles County early Friday morning.

According to police, the suspect originally didn't stop for officers in St. Charles County near Highway K and Mill Pond Drive. St. Charles officers didn’t chase the car, but O’Fallon officers began a pursuit after the driver failed to stop for them on Highway 364 (Page Extension).

O’Fallon officers pursued the car in both directions of the highway between Cottleville and O’Fallon. At some point, police said the suspect threw a handgun with an extended clip out of the window.

Police said the car blew its engine and crashed into a barrier wall on westbound 364 near Bryan Road at around 2 a.m.