ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Police have arrested one man who allegedly assaulted and seriously injured another man at the Civic Center MetroLink stop just south of the Enterprise Center, Saturday night just after 10 p.m.

Police say Jarmond Johnson, 27, was arrested and charged with one count of assault.

The 35-year-old unidentified victim was transported to a hospital where he is being treated for his injuries. He is listed in critical/unstable condition.



According to police Johnson was taken into custody without incident.

